Camarillo man dies after crashing his e-bike in Camarillo on Friday

CAMARILLO, Calif. – A 75-year-old Camarillo resident died after falling into the roadway near Crestview Avenue just south of Avenida de Aprisa on Friday, Nov. 3.

The man, only identified by his age and city of residence, was traveling northbound in the northbound lane on an electric bicycle when he lost control and fell into the roadway causing life-threatening injuries detail Camarillo Police Department.

According to Camarillo Police Department, the man was wearing a helmet at the time.

The Camarillo man was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries explain Camarillo Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Camarillo Police Department's Traffic Investigator Anthony Zacarias at 805-388-5126.