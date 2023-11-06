One man is in grave condition after Sunday morning shooting in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. – A 27-year-old man was transported with a gunshot wound Sunday morning and is in grave condition at Ventura County Medical Center.

Officers and emergency medical personnel responded to a call for a shooting victim in the 4300 block of Frost Drive Sunday morning at 2:03 a.m. and located a 27-year-old man with a single gunshot wound detail Oxnard Police Department.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, the man is currently listed in grave condition and the Oxnard Police Department Major Crimes and Violent Crimes units are now leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Catherine Moreira at 805-385-7645 or via email at Catherine.moreira@oxnardpd.org or you can use the Oxnard PD website to report your information and remain anonymous.