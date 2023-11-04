Farm Day serves up celery and more

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.-People had a chance to visit local farms in Ventura County.

It was all part of the 11th Ventura County Farm Day on Saturday.

More than a dozen farms, ranches, and agricultural organizations took part.

Duda Farms gave away fresh celery to visitors in Ventura.

Thirty percent of the celery sold in the nation comes from Duda Farm Fresh Foods.

"Farm day is important because in the local community is able to see what we do in the farms getting the food to the table," said Jackson Duda, "But it is also good for us to see the peoeple come out here and see what they want from us.

"I think it is a great agriculture area that know one understands how much is grown out here," said visitor Matt Glass.

Meagan Griffin said she liked visiting Agromin.

"The last one we went to was where they make compost and do the water and stuff and that was really cool," said Griffin.

Thanks to sponsors the cost to attend farm day was free