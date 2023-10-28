Howl-o-Ween Dog Costume Contest awards creativity

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-More than 70 pets took part in the annual Howl-o-Ween competition at the Ventura Harbor on Saturday.

It was part of Spook-tacular weekend of events

DJ Darla Bea from Santa Barbara played music to go with their dog costumes and their walk in front of the judges.

Barbie and other movies inspired some of the costumes.

But Best of Show went to Paw-lynesian Air that showcased pet pilot Makali'i and unruly pet passenger Washu.

Hina Curtice and Jeff Miner said it was their first time entering the competition with said this was their first time in the competition.

"We love, love, love seeing dogs and cat in costumes, " said Curtice, "So we are just having the best time seeing all the costumes and he wants to say high to everyone."

Inspiration came from her hometown of Lahaina in Maui County, where recent fire survivors are still recovering from the devastation.

All the pet participants won treats and had a chance to pose for pictures in front of a balloon display made by C.C. Designs.

A dog parade followed throughout the Ventura Harbor.

There will be trick-or-treating at noon on Sunday, and a Thriller Zombie Dance at 2 p.m.

For more information visit https://wwventuraharborvillage.com