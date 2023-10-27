Oxnard man arrested for illegally manufacturing and transferring firearms

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura County Sheriff's Office concluded a month-long investigation with the arrest of a 21-year-old Oxnard man on Oct. 18 for illegal manufacturing and unlawful transfer of firearms in Ventura County.

On the morning of Oct. 18, 2023, Ventura County Sheriff's Office Special Crimes Unit served a search warrant and arrested the 21-year-old at his residence in the 3400 block of Siesta Way in unincorporated portions of Oxnard detail Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Participating detectives discovered four unserialized, privately manufactured handguns, firearm parts, and other indicators that firearms were being manufactured at the residence provide Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives also discovered a handgun and a rifle obtained through unlawful firearm transfers relay Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the 21-year-old was arrested for violations of PC 27545- Unlawful Firearms Transfers and PC 29180(g)- Manufacture of a Handgun without a serial number.

The Oxnard man was released from the Pre-Trial Detention Facility after he posted his $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on Nov. 1, 2023.

If you have information to report about the illegal manufacture or sale of firearms, you are asked to contact the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Gun Violence Reduction Program at GVRP@ventura.org.