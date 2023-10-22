Skip to Content
Trunk or Treat gives kids a jump start on Halloween

October 22, 2023 9:46 pm
Published 9:18 pm

OXNARD, Calif-Trunk or Treat events are giving kids a head start on Halloween.

Oxnard youth football and cheer hosted this trunk or treat in the boys and girls club parking lot near the Oxnard airport on Friday night.

People decorated their trunks and filled them with tricks and treats.

Santa Barbara postal carrier Gio Campanella, who is known for creating the scariest haunted houses on his block, set up a haunted tent to give the older kids a scare.

Trick or treaters also won prizes for their creative costumes.

For more information visit https://oxnardknightsfootball.org

Tracy Lehr

