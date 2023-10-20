Skip to Content
Ventura County

Fillmore man arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to church burglary and identity theft

Ventura County Sheriff's Office
By
New
today at 12:45 pm
Published 1:05 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office arrested a 22-year-old Fillmore resident on Wednesday in connection with a burglary at a Ventura County church.

On the morning of Oct. 18, 2023, members of a church in the 1400 block of Barksdale Avenue discovered that their church had been burglarized the night before relay Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

After an investigation by detectives assigned to the Santa Clara Valley and Fillmore Police Station, it appeared the burglar had entered the church and forced entry into a locked interior room where a small safe was stolen which housed a credit card that belonged to the church detail Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Further investigation revealed that that church credit card had been used to make unauthorized ATM withdrawals at several locations in Fillmore, Santa Paula, and Ventura and those withdrawals led to the identification of a Fillmore probationer relay Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to Ventura County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement used several investigative techniques as well as assistance from the Ventura County Sheriff's Communication Center-Advanced Real Time Information Center dispatchers to locate the Fillmore man at the Pacific View Mall in Ventura.

On Oct. 18, around 2 p.m., detectives located and arrested the man without incident and he was found to be in possession of evidence linking him to the church burglary, identity thefts, and he was found to be in possession of an illegal/concealed billy club detail Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The man was booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility for burglary, three counts of identity theft, and possession of an illegal weapon where he remains in custody on a $50,000 bail relay Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
burglary
crime and courts
fillmore
identity theft
KEYT
ventura county
Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content