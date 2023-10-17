Pedestrian fatally struck by juvenile driver in Thousand Oaks Sunday morning

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office responded to a traffic incident where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a female juvenile driver on Sunday.

On Oct. 15, 2023, around 9:48 a.m., deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office and medical responders were called to the area near Kimber Drive and Baxter State for a traffic collision relay Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

First responders discovered a pedestrian who, despite life-saving attempts, was ultimately declared dead at the scene detail Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, after an investigation of the scene it was determined that a juvenile female driver was heading eastbound on Kimber Drive when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a pedestrian walking in the bike lane, then collided with the rear end of a parked vehicle on the north curb of the road.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation by the Thousand Oaks Police Department Traffic Bureau and the name of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Deputy Marcos Moreno at 805-494-8245.