Skip to Content
Ventura County

One man is dead and a passenger sustains major injuries following Sunday afternoon collision on Highway 150

CHP
By
New
today at 11:46 am
Published 12:07 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A 53-year-old Ventura man died and his passenger on the motorcycle sustained major injuries after a traffic collision on Highway 150 Sunday afternoon.

According to Ventura Highway Patrol, the 53-year-old man was heading eastbound on Highway 150 while riding with a 36-year-old passenger on a 2004 Harley Davidson Sportster 883 around 2:20 p.m. Sunday west of Red Mountain Fire Rd. at an undetermined speed.

For an unknown reason, detail California Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist entered the westbound lanes of Highway 150 when he collided head-on with a 2019 Land Rover Discovery.

The motorcyclist died on the scene and his passenger sustained major injuries including a broken arm and fractured ribs relay California Highway Patrol.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident remains under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL
Highway 150
KEYT
Motorcycle Crash
ventura county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content