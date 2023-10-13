Three men connected to 2022 Ventura County Fair burglary sentenced on Friday

VENTURA COUNTY. Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Friday that the three remaining defendants accused of stealing more than $572,000 from the Ventura County Fairgrounds in 2022 have been sentenced.

“This was a well-planned crime, committed by an organized burglary crew from Los Angeles,” said Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. “We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to vigorously investigate and prosecute sophisticated criminals and send a message that Ventura County is not a soft target.”

Rafael Morales Jesus Rios

Rafael Morales of La Puente and Jesus Rios of El Monte were sentenced to three years and six months in prison after pleading guilty on Aug. 15, 2023 to four felony counts including misappropriation of public money, commercial burglary, and grand theft as well as misdemeanor prowling detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Carlos Aranda

Carlos Aranda of Los Angeles was sentenced to 364 days in Ventura County Jail and two years felony probation after pleading guilty to one felony count of misappropriation of public money relay Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, all three men also admitted to enhancements that the scheme involved planning, sophistication, and professionalism as well as an enhancement for taking something of great monetary value.

Alexander Piceno

Ventura County District Attorney's Office detail that a fourth man, Alexander Piceno of Baldwin Park, is already serving three years in state prison for his role in the burglary after he was sentenced on Jun. 28, 2023, following his plea of guilty to three felony counts.

All four men conspired to burglarize the Ventura County Fairgrounds' administrative building and executed the plan on the night of Aug. 10, 2022 during the annual Ventura County Fair relay the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the men were able to steal more than $572,000 from a safe inside of the administration building.

“The CHP immediately recognized this was an inside job and conducted a thorough investigation to identify the four perpetrators,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Marc Leventhal. “They used video surveillance footage in and around the crime scene, along with license plate reader hits on vehicles registered to Aranda and Rios. The guilty pleas in this case are a validation of that excellent investigative work.”

Piceno worked for the company that processed receipts for the Fair and intentionally left the front door of the administration building unlocked and detailed where to find the combination to the safe to Morales relay the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, all four men were arrested for the scheme on Mar. 2, 2023 and the stolen funds were never recovered, but all defendants were also ordered to pay restitution to the 31st District Agricultural Association in the sum of $577,598.83.