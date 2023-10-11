Ventura area real estate agent sentenced in connection to four counts of felony forgery

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Wednesday that local real estate agent Daniel Montano of Camarillo was sentenced to 180 days in jail, placed on a two-year probation, and ordered to pay $102,366 in restitution in connection with felony forgery charges.

Montano pled guilty to four felony counts of forgery on Aug. 2 of this year and also admitted to aggravating circumstances that the crimes indicated planning, sophistication, and professionalism as well as that he took advantage of a position of trust detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

In October of 2020, while employed as a licensed real estate agent with RE/MAX Gold Coast Realtors in Ventura, Montano was chosen to represent his victims in two residential transactions relay Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, an investigation revealed that Montano forged his client's signatures on multiple California Association of Realtors forms and sent those documents with forged signatures to escrow on the sale and purchase of residential properties in Ventura.

“County residents rightfully place a lot of trust in real estate agents they choose to represent their

families,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Dominic Kardum who prosecuted this case. “When those agents violate that trust, the District Attorney’s Office will hold those individuals responsible by vigorously investigating and prosecuting their violations of the law.”

In addition to the sentencing details above, Montano is prohibited from engaging any employment requiring a real estate license during his probation period and prior to his sentencing, Montano has paid $68,500 in victim restitution relay Ventura County District Attorney's Office.