Ventura County

Friends and Family take part in memorial for Benny Schurmer at Libbey Bowl in Ojai

By
Published 12:03 am

OJAI, Calif.-Family and friends attended a memorial on Saturday for Benny Schurmer who fell to his death from the Isla Vista Cliffs over Labor Day Weekend.

The 19-year-old Santa Barbara City College student grew up in Ojai.

His memorial took place at Libbey Bowl.

Schurmer, was an athlete, actor, singer and hard worker.

He was cast in a city college play prior to his death and was also selected to be part of a traveling singing group.

Since his death, students and community leaders have demanded action to prevent another cliff death.

Schurmer had been at a party on a deck near Walter Capps Park when it happened.

Supervisor Laura Capps pushed for newly added portable bathrooms along the cliffs to prevent people from going over the fence to go to the bathroom.

They are also talking about increasing the height of fences and deck railings.

At least 13 people have died from cliffs falls in the past few decades.

Most of the people who fell were local and visiting students.

Schurmer's family made sure the memorial was live streamed on social media to allow people to see the love being shared.

For more visit the link below.

https://www.youtube.com/@BennySchurmerMemorial

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12.

