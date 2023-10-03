Victor Villanueva Legaria of Oxnard receives maximum sentence for three felony counts of lewd acts on a child

OXNARD, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Eric Nasarenko announced on Tuesday that Victor Villanueva Legaria of Oxnard was sentenced to 10 years 8 months in prison, the maximum available sentence, for two felony counts of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14 and one felony count of lewd acts on a child aged 14 or 15.

Legaria was convicted by a jury on Jul. 20, 2023 for those three counts and the jury also found true the special allegation that he took advantage of a position of trust as well as that the victim was particularly vulnerable relay Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Legaria shared a home with the survivor and abused her multiple times between 2016 and 2020.

The survivor was 11 when the abuse began and reported the abuse to a family member and then to the Oxnard Police Department in 2020 relay Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

“I’m glad the court sent the message that child molestation will not be tolerated in Ventura County,” said

Deputy District Attorney Twyla Atmore who prosecuted this case. "Although the sentence is exactly what we hoped for, it only represents one step toward healing the trauma suffered by the victim.”