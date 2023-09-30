“That’s All Brother” C-47 crew offers flights and cockpit tours in Camarillo

CAMARILLO, -The Commemorate Air Force SoCal Aviation Museum in Camarillo is hosting a piece of living history.

The C-47 named " That's All Brother" is visiting for the weekend.

Crew members are offering cockpit tour and flights.

The C-47 troop carrier aircraft carried 101st Airborne Division paratroopers into France during the D-Day Invasion

"That's All Brother" is named after the message pilots had in mind during World War II.

People can see and experience it again on Sunday Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

Flights are $275 per passenger.

A $5-$15 donations is the requested admission to the museum.

For more information visit https://commemorativeairforce.org