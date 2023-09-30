Oxnard Beach Park gets new Chumash name for dolphin

OXNARD, Calif.-An effort is underway to give Chumash names to popular places in Ventura County.

The new 'olotkoy Beach Park sign was unveiled on Saturday morning along Harbor Blvd. in Oxnard.

The name with the lower case "o" means dolphin.

"We are literally making history today here in Oxnard and you are all part of it," said community member Manuel Herrera who pitched the idea to the late Carmen Ramirez and then city leaders.

Chumash Elders said there are a number of ways to pronounce it.

"It's special to be at this event today because in general the Chumash people have been talked about as if in the past, " said Julie Tumamait-Stenslie,. "Being here today shows people that we are still here still thriving and being part of the community."

She said it is named after one of the most adorable creatures.

She said sincethey don't have a written language, anthropoligists put a phonetic alphabets to their language.

"So, now we can see it."

Tumamait-Stenslie joined others at the signs unveiling.

"Really, really pleased and really grateful."

Community members called it is a fitting name since the park looks out on the Channel Islands.

Many park visitors have see dolphin swimming off the coast.

The 'olotkoy Beach Park is open from dawn until dusk.