Oxnard Police arrest and charge man for July 12, 2023 murder

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Oxnard Police Department's Major Crimes Unit arrested and charged a 34-year-old Oxnard resident who was already incarcerated on Thursday in connection with a murder in July of this year.

During the eleven-week-long investigation into the murder of Oscar Rodriguez on July 12, investigators obtained sufficient evidence to identify the 34-year-old arrested Thursday who was already in custody at Ventura County Main Jail on unrelated charges relay Oxnard Police Department.

On Jul. 12, 2023, around 1:14 a.m., officers with Oxnard Police Department responded to a shooting in the north alley of the 700 block of Cooper Road.

Arriving officers found a 44-year-old man, later identified as Oscar Rodriguez of Oxnard, with several gunshot wounds detail Oxnard Police Department.

Despite life-saving efforts by responding officers, emergency medical personnel, and medical personnel at Ventura County Medical Center, Rodriguez died later that day from his injuries relay Oxnard Police Department.

Oxnard Police Department detail that the 34-year-old man arrested Thursday afternoon is currently being held on a $2 million bail for the charge of murder.

Investigators are still seeking any more information about this incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Meagan Tobey at 805-385-7755.

Members of the public with information about this or other criminal activity are encouraged to contact Oxanrd Police Department at 805-385-7600 or online at www.oxnardpd.org and clicking on Report Suspicious Activity.

You can also report criminal activity anonymously at Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at their website here.