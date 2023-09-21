Skip to Content
Ventura County

Pedestrian struck and killed Wednesday night in Port Hueneme

Port Hueneme Police Department
By
today at 12:38 pm
Published 12:50 pm

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – A pedestrian struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Ventura Road and Park Avenue died from their injuries shortly after medical transport to a nearby hospital on Wednesday.

The identity of the pedestrian is pending notification of their next of kin.

The driver of the vehicle, a 45-year-old Port Hueneme resident, remained on the scene and speed nor impairment are considered contributing factors in the incident, but the investigation continues detail Port Hueneme Police Department.

According to Port Hueneme Police Department, investigators believe the driver was traveling northbound on Ventura Road before colliding with the pedestrian.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Henry Montelongo at 805-844-9027 or via email at hmontelongo@cityofporthueneme.org.

