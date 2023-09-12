Two massage parlor owners charged with felony pimping

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced that two massage parlor owners have been arraigned on felony pimping charges on Monday.

The charges were brought following an investigation and arrest by the Ventura County Human Trafficking Task Force (VCHTTF) detail the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The business owners, Shuzhi Fan of Thousand Oaks and Qiuju Jia of Temple City, were arraigned on charges of felony pimping and felony pandering by procuring prostitution relay Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Both Fan and Jia pled not guilty at their arraignments.

According to Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the VCHTTF received tips in May of 2023 that Xinyi Massage in Thousand Oaks appeared to be engaging in commercial sex activity and that the owner Fan was allegedly profiting from the illicit activity.

Further investigation revealed two additional massage parlor businesses, VIP Massage in Arcadia (owned by Fan) and H Massage in Calabasas (owned by Jia), were also engaging in prostitution as well as coordinating their illegal enterprises in a sophisticated manner, a special allegation tot heir charges read at their arraignment, detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Fan was arrested on Sep. 5 and Jia was arrested on Sep. 6 relay Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Early disposition conferences for both Fan and Jia are scheduled for Sep. 18 at 1:30 p.m. in courtroom 12 of the Ventura County Superior Court and both are being held in Ventura County Jail with bail set at $20,000 each detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.