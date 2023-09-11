Oxnard Police respond to reported gunshots while assisting at structure fire Monday morning

OXNARD, Calif. – Around 8:44 a.m. Monday morning, while Oxnard Police Department was assisting the Oxnard Fire Department at a structure fire in the 3700 block of Ketch Avenue, sounds of gunfire in the hallway of the residence were reported.

No injuries have been reported detail Oxnard Police Department, but a shelter-in-place order was issued in the area just before 10 a.m. which was followed by the Tweet below from the police agency a minute later.

At approx 8:44 am, officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to assist the Oxnard Fire Department at a structure fire in the 3700 block of Ketch Ave. Reports of gunshots were heard coming from the hallway of the residence. There are no reported injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/nZDUdQsmPp — Oxnard Police Dept. (@OxnardPolice) September 11, 2023

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.