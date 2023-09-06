Santa Paula man sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for 1993 double murder

VENTURA, Calif. – Everardo Meza Alamillo of Santa Paula was sentenced in Ventura County Superior Court on Wednesday to two consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole after his conviction in the 1993 double murder of his estranged wife and her boyfriend in May of this year.

On October 13, 1993, Alamillo visited his daughter at his estranged wife's, Adriana Meza, home in Santa Paula detail Ventura County District Atorney's Office.

Alamillo returned later that night, parked his car nearby, and waited with a loaded .22-caliber weapon relay Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Alamillo entered the home through a back door and shot Meza three times and her boyfriend, Armando Cauich Jr., twice while they were lying in bed with his two-year-old daughter.

After the murders, Alamillo fled the country, was eventually indicted in 1994 on two counts of murder, and finally arrested in Mexico in November of 2015 detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Alamillo was extradited back to the United States to stand trial in July of 2016 and Senior Deputy District Attorney John Barrick prosecuted the case.

“I am so grateful to the Santa Paula Police Department, the District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation, and the FBI for investigating the case and never giving up on locating the defendant so that he could be held accountable for these two tragic murders,” said Barrick.“The Castanon and Cauich families have waited 30 agonizing years for this day. Now they can hopefully rest a little easier knowing that the man who has brought them so much pain will never be released from prison.”