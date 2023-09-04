C Street Classic celebrates 37 years in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-The C Street Classic Surf and Skate Challenge celebrated its 37th year over the weekend.

It all started as a longboard competition in the 1980s and has grown to include shortboards and skateboards.

The competition is hosted by the Ventura Surf Club.

Competitors included up and coming surfers and longtime surfers known as legends.

Some of the surfers represented teams.

"It is always so fun all the Ventura locals and all of my friends always do this contest. It is always a blast. The waves are super fun," said Team Betty surfer Annalie Llagan,, " But today they are a bit tricky, high tide a little swell, it is all fun, the community is what really makes it."

Surfers who advanced on Saturday surfed in the finals on Sunday.

C-Street is a surfers nickname for the surf spot off California Street in Ventura.

Up next, the club is planning a Hobson Halloween Costume Surf on Oct. 28th

For more information visit https://www.venturasurfclub.org