Real life Gidget shares stories during local book signing

VENTURA, Calif.-The real life Gidget spent the day signing books and photographs at Betty Belts / Ocean Room Gallery in Ventura.

The famous surfer's father Frederick Kohner wrote the book Gidget that inspired the hit TV show starring Sally Field and movies staring Sandra Dee.

Gidget wrote the foreward of the latest release that is now in bookstores around the globe including every book store in Germany.

Her story has inspired countless female surfers including Susie Terry, known as Surfer Susie on social media.

She couldn't wait to meet Gidget's who was real name is Kathy Kohner Zuckerman.

During Sunday's signing Gidget said she is working on a new book with writer Ken LaZebnik that will be based on her diaries.

Gidget said she wrote about her days surfing in Malibu.

"When I read the diaries I can tell you exactly what happened every day and what Malibu was like and I bought my surfboard for $35 from Mike Doyle," said Gidget, "So, I actually have the truth, I can tell when the surf was bitchin, when it was low tide, who was surfing and if my love interest was there because that was really important to me."

Readers will have to wait for the book to find out the name of that love interest.

Surfers gave her the nickname Gidget based on her size.

She is also the longtime Ambassador of Aloha at Duke's in Malibu where you can see on Fridays and weekends at lunchtime.

She said Dukes has been raising donations to help Maui fire survivors via the T S Legacy of Aloha Foundation at https://www.tsrestaurants.com/ legacy-of-aloha/

For more information visit bettybelts.com