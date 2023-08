OXNARD, Calif.-Art lovers and potential buyers just has to follow the flags to find the annual Art Walk @ The Shores in Oxnard on Saturday.

Dozens of artists opened their homes and galleries in Oxnard Shores.

They sold large and small works of art at every price range.

Artist Susan Seaberry, who has art currently on display in galleries in the United States and Mexico said she gets her inspiration from the sea and the closeness of family.