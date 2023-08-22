Body with puncture wounds recovered from waters off Point Mugu on Saturday

POINT MUGU, Calif. – First responders recovered a man's body with notable puncture wounds during a water rescue response at the Family Beach on Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu on Saturday.

The man has been identified as 51-year-old Jason Jennings of Los Angeles detail Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to Ventura County Sheriff's Office, firefighters removed the unresponsive Jennings from the water to perform lifesaving measures when fire personnel noticed puncture wounds to his abdomen.

Jennings was declared dead on the scene and Ventura County Sheriff's Major Crimes Investigators, Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office began an investigation detail the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ventura County Sheriff's Major Crimes Sergeant Jeremy Bramlette at 805-384-4727 or you can report your information while remaining anonymous at Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.