Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez remembered on anniversary of her death

OXNARD, Calif.-Friends, family and first responders held a moment of silence on Saturday to mark the one year anniversary of the untimely death of Carmen Ramirez.

People took time to remember the Ventura County Supervisor on Saturday at Heritage Square in Oxnard.

That is where Ramirez was headed to a concert featuring Beatles music on Aug. 12, 2022.

As she stepped into the cross walk she was fatally struck by a large pickup truck.

Oxnard Police investigated and the California Attorney General's office chose not to press charges.

The 38-year-old pickup truck driver said the sun was in his eyes and that he didn't see the supervisor.

That doesn't sit well with friends who said they drove in the same direction days later to see where the sun was in the summer sky.

The lawyer, 73, is remembered for fighting for social justice.

She became the first latina Ventura County Supervisor after serving a decade on the Oxnard City Council.

A new Family Justice Center was recenlty named after Ramirez.

A mural has been painted with her image and The Carmen Ramirez Legacy Scholarship Fund for Public Service has been set up to inspire others to carry on her work.

Ramirez, who came from a big family, never had her own children, but she mentored many young people and to their delight showed up for their law school graduations and special occasions.