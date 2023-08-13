Mission to Mission pilgrimage goes from Santa Barbara to Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-About 275 people finished their MIssion to Mission Father Serra Pilgrimage at Mission Bisilica San Buenaventura on Sunday.

Their journey began with a mass at the Old Mission Santa Barbara on Saturday morning.

They camped at St. Joseph Church in Carpinteria overnight before heading to mass at the mission in Ventura.

Drivers beeped their horns in support as they passed by the Ventura County Fire Station 25.

"The walk has been just a fabulous experience it has just been wonderful, a big senses of community and a chance to show our faith and honor a great saint," said Susan Kean.

"My foot is hurting, but it is part of the package, but you bring what ever state you are in from location to location and it is just wonderful," said Fr. Corwin Low.

The walk was about 35 miles.

People of all ages took part.