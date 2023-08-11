Skip to Content
Ventura County

Fatal three-vehicle crash on Pacific Coast Highway near Point Mugu

KEYT
By
Published 5:21 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – California Highway Patrol closed Pacific Coast Highway near Point Mugu and Las Posas due to a fatal three-vehicle crash, according to the CHP incident report log.

The crash happened around 4:39 p.m. on Friday. CHP reported the crash initially blocked both sides of the highway and one of the vehicles caught fire.

CHP called for a hard closure at Las Posas and at Mugu Rock around 4:44 p.m., and reopened both north and southbound lanes around 5:38 p.m.

There has been at least one fatality in this crash as of 5:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

For up-to-date traffic information and travel times, visit keyt.com/traffic.

Be the first to know breaking news on the Central Coast. Download the News Channel 3-12 app.

Download the app here
Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
car crash
KEYT
ventura county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content