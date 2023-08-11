Fatal three-vehicle crash on Pacific Coast Highway near Point Mugu

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – California Highway Patrol closed Pacific Coast Highway near Point Mugu and Las Posas due to a fatal three-vehicle crash, according to the CHP incident report log.

The crash happened around 4:39 p.m. on Friday. CHP reported the crash initially blocked both sides of the highway and one of the vehicles caught fire.

CHP called for a hard closure at Las Posas and at Mugu Rock around 4:44 p.m., and reopened both north and southbound lanes around 5:38 p.m.

There has been at least one fatality in this crash as of 5:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

