Lompoc man convicted of five felony child molestation charges

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday that John Carillo Chavez of Lompoc was convicted on Jun. 9 of five felony counts of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 14.

The same Ventura County jury also found true on Jun. 12 the aggravating circumstances that Chavez took advantage of a position of trust to commit the offense and that the victim was particularly vulnerable.

Chavez, already a convicted child molester since 1995, sexually abused the young victim at least five times at two locations in Ventura County between October 2001 and October 2002.

The crimes were reported years later by the survivor as an adult.

California Penal Code 801.1(a)(1) allows for the prosecution of specified sexual assault crimes any time before the survivor's 40th birthday.

"The prosecution team is grateful for the extended statute of limitations for child molestation that allowed this prosecution,” said Deputy District Attorney Reber, a member of the Ventura County District Attorney's Office Sexual Assault Unit. “But for the tremendous bravery of the victim, justice could not have been done.”

Chavez is currently scheduled for sentencing on Jul. 12 at 9 a.m. in courtroom 46 of the Ventura County Superior Court.