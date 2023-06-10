Skip to Content
Ventura County

Tattoo fans get tattoos at Seaside Tattoo Show

Seaside Tattoo Show has Ventura County Fairgrounds buzzing with tattoo artists at work
By
June 10, 2023 11:45 pm
Published 10:52 pm

VENTURA, Calif.-The Seaside Tattoo Show had the Ventura County Fairgrounds buzzing with equipment used by tattoo artists.

People attending the 5th show could watch people getting tattoos or get their own.

Most of the artists worked on people who already had tattoos.

Some people on the tattoo tables slept,  scrolled on their  phones, or read a book.

One customer was reading  "Brave New World"

Others passed the time talking to the artists about their tattoos.

Artist Thomas "Guero" Conard worked on a mobster design on Kris Whalen's leg.

"I have always had a fascination with the whole mob family mentality," said Whalen, "So, I am doing a whole entire leg sleeve dedicated to different mobsters."

The tattoo collector said he has come to the show a few times.

He said the best part is seeing all the artists at work and sharing tattoo stories.

The Seaside Tattoo Show continues on Sunday from 11 a.m. To 7 p.m.

You can find ticket information at VenturaCountyFair.org.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content