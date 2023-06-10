Tattoo fans get tattoos at Seaside Tattoo Show

VENTURA, Calif.-The Seaside Tattoo Show had the Ventura County Fairgrounds buzzing with equipment used by tattoo artists.

People attending the 5th show could watch people getting tattoos or get their own.

Most of the artists worked on people who already had tattoos.

Some people on the tattoo tables slept, scrolled on their phones, or read a book.

One customer was reading "Brave New World"

Others passed the time talking to the artists about their tattoos.

Artist Thomas "Guero" Conard worked on a mobster design on Kris Whalen's leg.

"I have always had a fascination with the whole mob family mentality," said Whalen, "So, I am doing a whole entire leg sleeve dedicated to different mobsters."

The tattoo collector said he has come to the show a few times.

He said the best part is seeing all the artists at work and sharing tattoo stories.

The Seaside Tattoo Show continues on Sunday from 11 a.m. To 7 p.m.

You can find ticket information at VenturaCountyFair.org.