Summerfest Cluster brings Kennel Clubs to Ventura County Fairgrounds

VENTURA, Calif.-Dog and their two-legged friends are spending the weekend competing in the Summerfest Cluster at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

All kinds of purebred dogs are taking part and many are from the Central Coast and beyond.

Judges are looking for the best example of each breed.

The Ventura County Dog Fanciers Association, the Channel City Kennel Club from Goleta and the Santa Maria Kennel Club are hosting shows.

"It might be a long way but it is three clubs coming together, we love being back here, we have been here for many, many years, said SMKC President Lisa Wilson, " And now we have all joined again and so many of our exhibitors are happy to come down here people, love coming to Ventura, so we have all come together and everyone is having a great time . It is awesome."

She said some participants are preparing to go to the Woofstock dog show in Northern California next week where the theme is Peace, Love and Dogs.

The four-legged friends that did well on Saturday in Ventura will return to the ring tomorrow.

Dog lovers are welcome to watch the dog shows for free.

Fore more information about the SMKC visit dogsports@santamariakennelclub.org or www.santamariakennelclub.org