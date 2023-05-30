Skip to Content
Highway 101 Seacliff off-ramp closed for repavement project May 30 until June 2

today at 12:34 pm
Published 12:48 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plans the daytime closure of the Seacliff off-ramp on northbound Highway 101 from Tuesday, May 30 to Friday, Jun. 2 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

This is part of the U. S. 101 Pavement Rehabilitation Project. More information about the project can be found here.

Check out Caltrans' Quickmap for the most up to date information about road closures.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

