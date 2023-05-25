Skip to Content
Teenager shot in Oxnard Thursday night, currently hospitalized in stable condition

Oxnard Police Department

OXNARD, Calif. – An 18-year-old was shot in the abdomen and transported to an area hospital where he is in stable condition Thursday night.

The 18-year-old Oxnard resident was in the 800 block of Piedra Way when Oxnard Police officers responded to a call of a shooting.

The 18-year-old's injuries are not considered life-threatening according to Oxnard Police Department.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or online at www.oxnardpd.org and clicking on Report Suspicious Activity.

If you would like to provide information and remain anonymous, you can call the Ventura County Crime Stoppers tip line at 800-222-8477 or visit www.venturacountycrimestoppers.org.

