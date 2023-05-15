Skip to Content
Traffic stalled on Highway 101 North at Dulah following fatal traffic collision

California Highway Patrol Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif.– CHP has set up hard closures and is diverting traffic on Highway 101 North and Dulah as emergency response crews respond to a fatal traffic collision between a Black Honda and Utility Truck around 9:30 a.m., according to CHP dispatch services.

Both vehicles caught fire with smoke clearly visible as commuters made the drive Monday.

The county coroner is en route. It is unclear how long traffic will be backed up.

Cause, the extent of damage, identity of deceased, and other details of the incident remain unknown at this time.

