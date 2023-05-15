Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
today at 8:37 pm
Published 8:51 pm

Traffic collision in Ventura requires extrication for person with serious injuries

Ventura City Fire Department

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura Fire Department extracted a single person trapped after a vehicle accident on Monday. They were transported to Ventura County Medical Center with serious injuries.

Ventura County Fire Communication Center received multiple calls about a traffic collision at the intersection of Telephone and Portola in Ventura around 12:36 p.m. on Monday.

Fire personnel determined a single person was trapped in their damaged vehicle.

After stabilizing the vehicle, extensive extrication tools were used to free the person who was then transported to an emergency room via an ambulance.

The incident remains under investigation.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

