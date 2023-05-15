Traffic collision in Ventura requires extrication for person with serious injuries

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura Fire Department extracted a single person trapped after a vehicle accident on Monday. They were transported to Ventura County Medical Center with serious injuries.

Ventura County Fire Communication Center received multiple calls about a traffic collision at the intersection of Telephone and Portola in Ventura around 12:36 p.m. on Monday.

Fire personnel determined a single person was trapped in their damaged vehicle.

After stabilizing the vehicle, extensive extrication tools were used to free the person who was then transported to an emergency room via an ambulance.

The incident remains under investigation.