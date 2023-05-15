Skip to Content
Ventura County
today at 8:54 pm
Published 9:24 pm

Person with gunshot injuries dropped off at Simi Valley Hospital

Simi Valley Police Department

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – A person with gunshot injuries was dropped off at the Simi Valley Hospital emergency room around 4:19 p.m. Monday, Simi Valley police detail.

The person was transported by ambulance to Los Robles Hospital before Simi Valley Police Officers arrived.

According to Simi Valley Police Department, the person with gunshot injuries provided limited information to Simi Valley Police when contacted about what happened.

Based on the information they do have at this point, Simi Valley Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

This incident is under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Chris Lam at 805-583-6959.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
KEYT
Los Robles Hospital
safety
shooting investigation
Simi Valley Hospital
Simi Valley Police Department
ventura county

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

