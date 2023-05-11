Two people shot Monday night in Simi Valley, self-identified shooter cooperating with investigators

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – Two people were shot and remain in critical, but stable condition following a physical confrontation Monday night details the Simi Valley Police Department (SVPD).

On the evening of May 8, SVPD responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Arcane Street. Once on the scene, SVPD officers relay that they found a person with a gunshot wound to the neck in the street.

While SVPD officers were conducting their initial response, a second gunshot wound victim arrived at Simi Valley Hospital with a single gunshot wound to their chest.

According to SVPD, the second victim was transported to the hospital by parties that fled the hospital before law enforcement could arrive.

Eventually both gunshot victims were transported to Los Robles Hospital where they remain in critical, but stable condition, state Simi Valley Police.

A person voluntarily identified themselves to initial responding officers as the person who shot both people. He was detained and has cooperated with SVPD Detectives.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from a physical confrontation between a group of people and the self-identified shooter, but the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Kevin VanFleet at 805-583-6182.