Ventura Police arrest 49-year-old resident for possession of a controlled substance for sales

VENTURA, Calif. – A 49-year-old Ventura resident was arrested on Wednesday for possession for sales of a controlled substance following the execution of a search warrant linked to an ongoing investigation.

Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Ventura Police Department Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant in the 1700 block of East Thompson Boulevard as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

The 49-year-old was detained during the investigation and was found to be in possession of a large amount of cash and a small amount of methamphetamine detail Ventura Police.

According to Ventura Police Department, a search of the man's motel room revealed over a pound of methamphetamine and a small amount of fentanyl.

As a result of the investigation, the Ventura Police arrested the 49-year-old for possession for sales of a controlled substance. He is currently out on bail.