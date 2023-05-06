Camarillo teenager shot Friday night

CAMARILLO, Calif. – A 19-year-old male Camarillo resident was shot Friday night in the 400 block of Fulton Street in Camarillo. He was transported to a local hospital for advanced medical care.

According to Ventura County Sheriffs, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and no further threat to the public has been identified.

Deputies from the Camarillo Police Station responded to the 400 block of Fulton Street around 8:30 p.m. to a disturbance call followed by reports of gunshots, detail Ventura County Sheriffs.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with relevant information about this event is asked to contact Sergeant Albert Ramirez at 805-384-4761 or by email at Albert.ramirez@ventura.org.

The Sheriff's Office has also provided a link for those with surveillance video of the incident here.