Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
New
today at 3:58 pm
Published 4:48 pm

7th Annual SoCal Ride and Rally to Defeat ALS raises $113,000 towards research

ALS Association Golden West Chapter

NEWBERY PARK, Calif. – The Golden West Chapter of the ALS Association hosted its 7th Annual SoCal Ride and Rally to Defeat ALS event at Dos Vientos Park on Saturday.

The over 200 participants successfully raised $113,000 toward their $135,000 goal contributing to research of the neurodegenerative disease.

The event provided a family-friendly morning of exercise, awareness, live music, and education.

Amytrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, attacks the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord eventually causing those with the disease to loose their ability to move, speak, swallow, and eventually to breath.

The life expectancy of a person diagnosed with ALS is two to five years.

For more information about the ALS Association's Golden West Chapter, visit their website at www.alsagoldenwest.org.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
Amytrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)
community events
KEYT
Lou Gehrig's Disease
Newbery Park
ventura county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content