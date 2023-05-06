7th Annual SoCal Ride and Rally to Defeat ALS raises $113,000 towards research

NEWBERY PARK, Calif. – The Golden West Chapter of the ALS Association hosted its 7th Annual SoCal Ride and Rally to Defeat ALS event at Dos Vientos Park on Saturday.

The over 200 participants successfully raised $113,000 toward their $135,000 goal contributing to research of the neurodegenerative disease.

The event provided a family-friendly morning of exercise, awareness, live music, and education.

Amytrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, attacks the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord eventually causing those with the disease to loose their ability to move, speak, swallow, and eventually to breath.

The life expectancy of a person diagnosed with ALS is two to five years.

For more information about the ALS Association's Golden West Chapter, visit their website at www.alsagoldenwest.org.