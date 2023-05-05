Ventura County fentanyl task force arrests four Pacoima residents

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Ventura County Fentanyl Overdose and Crimes Units (VCFOCUS) concluded an investigation with the arrest of four Pacoima residents for drug distribution crimes.

The investigations started with two fatal fentanyl overdoses in the county last year, one on Sep. 16 and the other on Oct. 29, both in Thousand Oaks detailed VCFOCUS, a special unit made up multiple law enforcement agencies.

VCFOCUS detectives determined the drugs from both of those overdoses were supplied by criminal organizations with ties to the international narcotics trade distributing to Ventura County.

Multiple operations were conducted to arrest these delivery drivers and sieze their cargo resulting in the arrest of four men for violation of 11351 HS- Possession for Sales of a Controlled Substance.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, these operations seized: 638 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, seven-and-a-half ounces of heroin, a half ounce of powdered fentanyl, two ounces of methamphetamine, $1851 in U. S. currency, and three grams of cocaine.

Each of the men were booked into Ventura County Jail and all are currently out of custody pending additional investigation and potential charges detail the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The public can contact the Ventura County Fentanyl and Overdose Units at 805-383-8700 or VCFOCUS@ventura.org.