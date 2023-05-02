Fillmore man arrested Tuesday for felony vandalism associated with graffiti

FILLMORE, Calif. – A 25-year-old Fillmore resident was arrested on Tuesday for multiple graffiti-related vandalism charges which included graffiti along Old Telegraph Road.

On Apr. 29, a Ventura County Sheriff's Deputy located a suspicious looking vehicle parked near Old Telegraph Road and Grand Avenue in the unincorporated area of Ventura County outside of Fillmore.

The suspicious vehicle was towed due to expired registration, a violation of Vehicle Code section 22651 (O). After deputies conducted a search, spray paint cans, writings matching fresh local graffiti, and identifying personal items belonging to the 25-year-old were found inside the vehicle.

On May 2, detectives arrested the man for felony vandalism and served a search warrant at the man's residence where they seized additional evidence linking him to the vandalism.

The Fillmore resident was booked at the Pre-Trail Detention Facility where he remains in custody. His bail is currently set at $10,000.

The Fillmore Police Department asks that citizens reports suspicious people, vehicles, and graffiti they encounter by calling their dispatch center at 805-654-9511.

For graffiti removal in the unincorporated areas of Ventura County, call Ventura County Public Works at 805-654-2018, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.