Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
New
today at 9:22 pm
Published 9:52 pm

Fillmore man arrested Tuesday for felony vandalism associated with graffiti

Ventura County Sheriff's Office

FILLMORE, Calif. – A 25-year-old Fillmore resident was arrested on Tuesday for multiple graffiti-related vandalism charges which included graffiti along Old Telegraph Road.

On Apr. 29, a Ventura County Sheriff's Deputy located a suspicious looking vehicle parked near Old Telegraph Road and Grand Avenue in the unincorporated area of Ventura County outside of Fillmore.

The suspicious vehicle was towed due to expired registration, a violation of Vehicle Code section 22651 (O). After deputies conducted a search, spray paint cans, writings matching fresh local graffiti, and identifying personal items belonging to the 25-year-old were found inside the vehicle.

On May 2, detectives arrested the man for felony vandalism and served a search warrant at the man's residence where they seized additional evidence linking him to the vandalism.

The Fillmore resident was booked at the Pre-Trail Detention Facility where he remains in custody. His bail is currently set at $10,000.

The Fillmore Police Department asks that citizens reports suspicious people, vehicles, and graffiti they encounter by calling their dispatch center at 805-654-9511.

For graffiti removal in the unincorporated areas of Ventura County, call Ventura County Public Works at 805-654-2018, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
fillmore
Fillmore Police Department
graffiti
KEYT
Old Telegraph Road
ventura county
Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content