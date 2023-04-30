Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
Published 11:51 am

Pipeline construction project will impact traffic at Harvard Blvd. and Steckel Dr. in Santa Paula

Santa Paula Police Department

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Beginning on Monday, May 1, water and sewer pipeline construction will impact the intersection of Harvard Blvd. and Steckel Drive in Santa Paula for the next four weeks.

Specific traffic restrictions for the four week period include: eastbound traffic on Harvard Blvd. will not be able to turn left onto Steckel Drive, westbound vehicles on Harvard Blvd. will be reduced to a single lane and not be allowed to turn left onto Steckel Drive, and through traffic on Steckel Drive will be allowed as will right turns for access to Glen City Elementary.

Below is a graphic detailing the limited areas as well as suggested alternative route from the Santa Paula Police Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

