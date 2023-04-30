Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
today at 12:36 am
Published 12:15 am

Patti Channer remembered at Ventura Botanical Gardens

Patti Channer remembered during superbloom at Ventura Botanical Gardens

VENTURA, Calif.-A memorial with an Irish Blessing and live music took place on Saturday afternoon for Ventura philanthropist Patti Channer.

Friends and relatives said the Ventura Botanical Gardens location during a superbloom seemed fitting.

"Patti was my best friend for 43 years, you couldn't have a better friend in the whole world, "Jonell Richardson McLain, "And it is so perfect to be here at the Botanica Gardens because she loved the gardens so much."

Tina Osborne was moved by the warmth of her many friends.

" I have never been to an event like this where there is so much love and compassion," said Osborne.

Like McLain and Osborne, Channer was one of the dozen or so "Women of Jewelia."

They shared a diamond necklace that helped raise money for charity, art, documentaries, women's rights and other things dear to their hearts.

A book was written about their sharing and a film was optioned, too.

Channer also served as an executive producer on the documentary "Hearing is Believing" about composer Rachel Flowers.

Patricia Joaneen Channer was preceded in death by her husband Gary Channer.

Channer died on March 6, of complications from lung cancer.

She was 75.

People may honor her memory with a donation to the Ventura Botanical Gardens at venturabotanicalgardens.com

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content