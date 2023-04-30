Patti Channer remembered at Ventura Botanical Gardens

VENTURA, Calif.-A memorial with an Irish Blessing and live music took place on Saturday afternoon for Ventura philanthropist Patti Channer.

Friends and relatives said the Ventura Botanical Gardens location during a superbloom seemed fitting.

"Patti was my best friend for 43 years, you couldn't have a better friend in the whole world, "Jonell Richardson McLain, "And it is so perfect to be here at the Botanica Gardens because she loved the gardens so much."

Tina Osborne was moved by the warmth of her many friends.

" I have never been to an event like this where there is so much love and compassion," said Osborne.

Like McLain and Osborne, Channer was one of the dozen or so "Women of Jewelia."

They shared a diamond necklace that helped raise money for charity, art, documentaries, women's rights and other things dear to their hearts.

A book was written about their sharing and a film was optioned, too.

Channer also served as an executive producer on the documentary "Hearing is Believing" about composer Rachel Flowers.

Patricia Joaneen Channer was preceded in death by her husband Gary Channer.

Channer died on March 6, of complications from lung cancer.

She was 75.

People may honor her memory with a donation to the Ventura Botanical Gardens at venturabotanicalgardens.com