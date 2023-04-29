Jumpers Festival in Oxnard features fun for all ages

OXNARD, Calif. – The Second Annual California Jumpers Festival, a free celebration for kids of all ages in Ventura County, is Sunday in Oxnard from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will be on Sunday, Apr. 30 at 1900 W. 5th Street, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme.

The free community event features over 20 bounce houses, a talent showcase, food, and even a toy giveaway.

For more information visit the California Jumpers Festival website.