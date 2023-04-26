School shares baseball equipment after burglary at Channel Islands High School in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif.-The search is on for the burglar or burglars who targeted the Channel Islands Baseball Team's storage room.

Students found a broken lock on the yellow doors of the storage room in their dugout.

Bats, helmets, cleats, gloves, team jerseys and a new public address system are missing.

But good sportsmanship helped save the day.

In an act of sportsmanship Rio Mesa High School athletes loaned their opponents equipment so they could play their scheduled game on Wednesday.

"CIHS Principal Marianne Ramos said the burglary happened sometime last night or early in the morning before the game.

The Channel Islands Raiders won the game wearing borrowed uniforms.

But, their principal said they are still feeling the loss of their items that they will need for the remainder of baseball season.

"It is difficult to work so hard and to have something stolen from you," said Ramos.

Both teams are in the Oxnard Union High School District.

If someone has information about the theft they are urged to contact the Oxnard Police Department or the School Resource Officer at (805)385-2787.

There is also an anonymous tip line at WeTip-Be The Solution at channelislandshigh.us or text REPORT to (844)-805-2580 or call the same number.