Parkinson’s Moving Day takes place Saturday at Ventura County Fairgrounds

VENTURA, Calif. – The Parkinson's Foundation will be hosting its annual Moving Day event on Saturday.

Moving Day event brings teams of participants together to move and walk to raise awareness and funds for research.

Parkinson's disease is known to cause tremors and balance issues due to nerve cells damage.

The event at the Ventura County Fairgrounds will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Apr. 29.

For more information about the Parkinson's Foundation or to donate, visit their website here.