Ventura County
April 23, 2023 6:19 pm
Parkinson's Moving Day takes place Saturday at Ventura County Fairgrounds

Parkinson's Moving Day event to be held at Ventura County Fairgrounds Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon April 29, 2023

VENTURA, Calif. – The Parkinson's Foundation will be hosting its annual Moving Day event on Saturday.

Moving Day event brings teams of participants together to move and walk to raise awareness and funds for research.

Parkinson's disease is known to cause tremors and balance issues due to nerve cells damage.

The event at the Ventura County Fairgrounds will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Apr. 29.

For more information about the Parkinson's Foundation or to donate, visit their website here.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

