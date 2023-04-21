Skip to Content
Ventura resident arrested for potential DUI while receiving treatment at Ventura County Medical Center following car crash on Highway 33

California Highway Patrol Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A 28-year-old Ventura resident was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol on Friday while receiving treatment for possible life-threatening injuries at Ventura County Medical Center after a car crash on Highway 33 just north of Nye Road.

Ventura area California Highway Patrol (CHP) details that the 28-year-old was driving southbound around 4:19 p.m. on Highway 33 when she swerved to the right and collided with a Southern California Edison(SCE) power pole along the shoulder.

According to CHP, the impact caused massive damage to the involved 1997 Toyota Celica and moderate damage to the SCE power pole, knocking out power to several nearby homes for a few hours.

The woman sustained major injuries and was transported by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center (VCMC) for medical treatment.

CHP officers placed the Ventura resident under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol while she remains at VCMC. This incident remains under investigation.

If you witnessed the crash, you are asked to contact the CHP Ventura area office and speak with an investigator at 805-662-2640.

