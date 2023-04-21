One man arrested for brandishing a firearm and other weapons violations near Silver Strand Beach

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A 20-year-old was arrested for brandishing a firearm at two beachgoers and other firearms violations near Silver Strand Beach in the unincorporated areas of Oxnard on Tuesday.

On Apr. 18, two 24-year-old beachgoers were trying to park near the intersection of Sawtelle Avenue and Island View Avenue on their way to Silver Strand State Beach.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office detail that while parking, the two people saw a car with multiple people drinking and one the people drinking allegedly brandished a glock-style handgun in their waistband in the direction of the two people trying to park.

After leaving the area, the two beachgoers left the area and called 9-1-1.

Responding Ventura County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area, located the group of people drinking, and identified the 20-year-old subject that had allegedly showed a handgun in his waistband, but was unarmed when Deputies arrived.

Deputies and a Sheriff's K9 searched the area and recovered a loaded glock-style unserialized home-made handgun, also known as a ghost gun.

After the 20-year-old was arrested, Ventura County Sheriff's Detectives obtained a signed search warrant for the man's residence.

Based on their investigation, Ventura County Sheriffs booked the 20-year-old at the Ventura Pre-Trial Detention Facility on the following charges: 417.3 PC Brandishing at a Person in a Motor Vehicle, 29800(a) PC Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, 30305(a) PC Possesion of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, 25850(a) PC Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public, 29815(a) PC Possession of a Firearm as Expressed Condition of Probation, 25400(a)(2) PC Carrying a Concealed Firearm as well as 25400(c)(4) PC and 27545 PC.