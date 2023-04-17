Oxnard Police Department releases community briefing video about April 7 officer-involved shooting

OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department has released a Critical Incident Community Briefing video regarding the officer-involved shooting that happened on Friday, Apr. 7 of this year.

The public can view the briefing video on the Oxnard Police Department's YouTube channel here and links to the video can also be found on Oxnard PD's Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Viewer discretion is advised.

Oxnard Police Chief Jason Benites said, "The purpose of the video is to provide a general overview of what happened, hopefully answer questions that we realize may exist, as well as help discourage the spread of misinformation.”

All five officers involved were wearing operational body worn cameras and are the source of portions of the provided video Oxnard Police detail.

Chief Benites added, “This video is in no way intended to offer an opinion or analysis of what transpired. Its scope is limited to presenting facts. It is focused only on the incident itself, and not beyond that…We encourage those watching the video to try to not arrive at a conclusion about the incident, as not all facts, evidence, and information have been corroborated or verified.”

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Charles Buttell at 805-385-7688 or via email at charles.buttell@oxnardpd.org.