Port Hueneme resident dies following single car accident on Harbor Boulevard

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A 53-year-old Port Hueneme resident died following a single car accident around 5:24 a. m. on Saturday, Apr. 15.

The man was driving southbound on Harbor Boulevard when, for reasons still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, his silver 2021 Toyota Camry left the road and collided with a power pole just south of Gonzales Road.

Ventura County Fire responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.